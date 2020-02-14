Sambhal police issue notices to 11 people for financing anti-CAA agitators

Sambhal police on Friday issued notices to eleven people for allegedly supporting the anti-citizenship law drive by financing the agitators here. Speaking to ANI, Siddharth, Sambhal Circle Officer (city) said, "Some people are sitting in protest in Nakhasa against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The participants, organisers and those allegedly financing them have been given notices under Section 149 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)."

The official also said that an accused have also been asked to sign a personal bond of Rs 50 lakh each under Sections 107 and 116 of the CrPC. Protests are going on in different parts of the country against and in support of CAA, which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

