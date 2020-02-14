Left Menu
HC rejects pre-arrest bail pleas of Navlakha & Teltumbde

  Updated: 14-02-2020 11:45 IST
HC rejects pre-arrest bail pleas of Navlakha & Teltumbde

The Bombay High Court on Friday refused to grant anticipatory bail to civil rights activists

Gautam Navlakha and Anand Teltumbde in the Elgar Parishad- alleged Maoist links case.

Justice P D Naik rejected the pre-arrest bail pleas filed by them.

The court, however, extended the interim protection from arrest granted to them for a period of four weeks so that

they can approach the Supreme Court in appeal. Navlakha, Teltumbde and several other activists have

been booked by the Pune Police for their alleged Maoist links and several other charges following the violence at Koregaon

Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018. According to Pune Police, "inflammatory" speeches and

"provocative" statements made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017 had triggered caste violence

at Koregaon Bhima the next day. The police alleged that the conclave was backed by Maoists.

Teltumbde and Navlakha had approached the high court seeking pre-arrest bail in November last year after a sessions

court in Pune rejected their pleas. In December last year, the high court had granted them

interim protection from arrest pending disposal of their anticipatory bail pleas.

Although the Pune Police was investigating the case, the Centre had last month transferred the probe to the

National Investigation Agency (NIA).

