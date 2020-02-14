Is he Britain's Thomas Cromwell? Dominic Cummings chuckles

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief adviser, Dominic Cummings, chuckled on Friday when asked by reporters if he was the Thomas Cromwell of British politics.

Cummings refused to comment on whether he was responsible for the resignation of Sajid Javid as finance minister.

