Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC rejects challenge to TN election rule on draw of lots to

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:22 IST
HC rejects challenge to TN election rule on draw of lots to

The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a PIL challenging a Tamil Nadu Panchayats election

rule which provided for draw of lots to decide the winner in case of a tie on vote count in polls, holding it cannot be

considered anti-democratic or purely fortuitous or casual. Noting that the voter's interest being equally divided

also amounted to reposing equal confidence in both candidates, a bench of Chief Justice A P Sahi and Justice Subramonium

Prasad said it therefore cannot be said that one was inferior or superior to the other.

To us, it appears the legislature was conscious of such situations and, therefore, in order to provide a workable and

operational system and to avoid further uncertainty by prolonging the process through fresh elections, thought it

appropriate to provide an additional vote amongst those who had secured equal number of votes by the draw of a lot," it

said. The bench was passing a detailed order on a the public

interest litigation petition filed by K Devadass of Adaiyur in Tiruvannamalai district whose rival M Kalaivani was

declared winner in the village panchayat poll by draw of lots after both secured same number of votes.

The petitioner sought to declare Rule 67(1)(c) of the Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Elections) Rules, 1995, which provide

for the tie-break, as invalid and utral vires. The bench rejected arguments and suggestions of the

petitioner's counsel that there can be a fresh election or the two may be allowed to work on a 50:50 tenure basis or provide

a second opportunity to those who did not exercise their franchise on the polling day.

All this is in the realm of the wisdom of the legislature to formulate a method so as to make it workable...

The very nature of a singular office, therefore, necessitates the existence of a method in order to terminate the

proceedings and allow the system to function," it said. The court said it found no merit in the contention that

the rule was ultra vires either to the provisions of the act or to the democratic principles of the holding of an election

by exercise of right of franchise or even violative of Article 14 of the Constitution.

On the question of an alternative method, the bench said it was for the legislature to decide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Giriraj Singh helps family of deceased Hindu woman to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals

Union Minister Giriraj Singh helped the members of a deceased womans family to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals. The Bajrang Dal workers came to know about a man, who was taking his mothers body for burial as per Christian funera...

China's appreciates India's offer of help to fight coronavirus epidemic

China said on Friday it appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis offer to provide support and help in its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country that has claimed nearly 1,500 lives and infected over 60,000. Chinas sta...

Race begins among newly elected BJP MLAs for the post of Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

The race for the post of Leader of Opposition among BJP MLAs in the newly elected Delhi Assembly has begun even as the party is brainstorming to ascertain reasons behind its massive defeat in the polls held last week. The top contenders for...

AGR case: DoT's 'desk officer' issued order after senior official's nod

Mandar Deshpande, an Indian accounting and finance services officer, is the desk officer who faced much of the Supreme Courts over over non-payment of dues by telecom firms. He had issued an order saying no coercive action should be taken t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020