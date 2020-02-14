Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in HC against change of criteria for teachers posts by JNU after advertising them

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 19:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 19:25 IST
Plea in HC against change of criteria for teachers posts by JNU after advertising them

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought Jawaharlal Nehru University's response on a plea challenging the varsity's decision to change selection criteria for vacant teaching positions in its Centre for Historical Studies (CHS) after the posts were advertised. While issuing notice to JNU seeking its stand on the petition, Justice A K Chawla directed the varsity not to fill the advertised vacancies till the next date of hearing on May 6.

The plea was moved by two professors of CHS, Sucheta Mahajan and Mahalakshmi Ramakrishnan, who contended that the varsity "illegally and unilaterally altered the selection criteria for the posts of assistant professor in CHS during the selection process". The petitioners said that the varsity, represented by central government standing counsel Monika Arora and advocate Harsh Ahuja, also shortlisted candidates for the posts based on the new criteria.

The petition sought quashing of the list of candidates shortlisted on the basis of the new "diluted criteria" and the interviews conducted thereafter. It contended that JNU, after advertising the posts along with the requisite qualifications, decided to "dilute" the criteria during the selection process by asking the screening committee to remove the need for specialisations.

The petition has claimed that by removing the requirement of specialisation, the varsity has rendered the posts as "open posts" for which someone with a Master's degree can also apply. It said that interviews of the illegally shortlisted candidates were carried out on February 11-12, but no appointments have been made.

"It is submitted that the respondents (JNU, its recruitment cell and internal quality assessment cell) have acted in total contravention of the JNU Act, statutes, ordinances and UGC regulations on minimum qualification for appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges," the petition claimed. It also alleged that "in addition to illegality committed by the respondents, it is also pertinent to mention that the removal of the specialisation requirement in the criteria results in the dilution of academic, teaching and research standards within the centre".

According to the petition, in the advertisement, the selection criteria contained an additional requirement of a PhD in the specialisation concerned, which was done away with subsequently after selection process had commenced. The petition contended that the vacant posts were advertised with specific specialisations as certain faculty members from those specialisations had retired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Giriraj Singh helps family of deceased Hindu woman to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals

Union Minister Giriraj Singh helped the members of a deceased womans family to perform her last rites as per Hindu rituals. The Bajrang Dal workers came to know about a man, who was taking his mothers body for burial as per Christian funera...

China's appreciates India's offer of help to fight coronavirus epidemic

China said on Friday it appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modis offer to provide support and help in its fight against the deadly coronavirus outbreak in the country that has claimed nearly 1,500 lives and infected over 60,000. Chinas sta...

Race begins among newly elected BJP MLAs for the post of Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

The race for the post of Leader of Opposition among BJP MLAs in the newly elected Delhi Assembly has begun even as the party is brainstorming to ascertain reasons behind its massive defeat in the polls held last week. The top contenders for...

AGR case: DoT's 'desk officer' issued order after senior official's nod

Mandar Deshpande, an Indian accounting and finance services officer, is the desk officer who faced much of the Supreme Courts over over non-payment of dues by telecom firms. He had issued an order saying no coercive action should be taken t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020