SC lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR during 6 pm to 6 am

The Supreme Court on Friday lifted the ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR between 6 pm and 6 am. A bench of the top court comprising Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Deepak Gupta altered its earlier order in this regard.

The top court had banned the construction works from 6 pm to 6 am in view of the increasing pollution in the national capital. The Supreme Court has lifted the ban after the pollution level reduced.

The top court had said in its order that construction work can be done in Delhi-NCR from 6 am to 6 pm. It further ordered that the construction work will continue to be completely banned at night. However, the Supreme Court on Friday lifted the ban on construction work in the night.

Earlier, the Supreme Court allowed construction works during the day time in December. Many projects in Delhi-NCR were affected due to the ban on construction work. In view of the bad air quality in November, the court banned construction works in Delhi-NCR. Due to this, many were directly and indirectly affected. The workers were the most troubled. (ANI)

