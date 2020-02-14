Union Health Secretary reviews preparedness on COVID-19

Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary Preeti Sudan on Friday chaired a video conference (VC) with Health Secretaries of States and Union Territories (UTs) along with senior officials from Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Ministry of Tourism to review their preparedness for prevention and management of COVID-19. According to an official press release, Sudan informed that various precautionary measures have been undertaken in close coordination with the concerned ministries at the central level.

She said that the situation is under control in the country and is being regularly monitored by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Cabinet Secretary on a regular basis. In addition, the Group of Ministers (GoM) is also reviewing the status. Two meetings of the GoM have been held till date. States were informed that while the cases have not increased in the country, the vigil needs to be kept high.

States were also advised to regularly fill the requisite information accurately and in a timely manner on the portal which has been put in place as a special surveillance web tool to monitor the cases on a real-time basis, and to help in the national-level monitoring. She further elaborated that containment and prevention activities shall be taken up on utmost priority. All the states need to strengthen their rapid response teams to counter any eventuality. Also, there needs to be role clarity and robust administrative structures in place at all Districts.

She informed that one patient, a student from Wuhan University, who tested positive for the COVID19 thereby becoming the country's second such case, was on Thursday discharged from the isolation ward of the Alappuzha Medical College hospital, Kerala. States and UTs have reported that the protocols and guidelines issued are being followed to avoid any eventuality. They further informed that the sufficient stocks for Personal Protection Equipments and masks have been procured, the press bote said.

"States of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Sikkim bordering Nepal have been advised to strengthen the disease surveillance," added the press note. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.