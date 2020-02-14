Positive approach always attracts success: DGP Manoj Yadava

Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava has emphasised the need to have a positive mindset for better management, which always attracts success. He was speaking after inaugurating a three-day training programme on ethical leadership and leadership development organised by the Haryana Police in association with the Indian Institute of Management, Rohtak, at Haryana Police Academy, in Madhuban on Friday.

As many as 31 gazetted officers are participating in the training programme. Addressing the participants, Yadava said: "One cannot achieve success without leadership and hard work. If your leadership is good, then your team will be able to achieve the toughest goals."

He also described leadership as the most powerful tool in the whole world and added that it gives a new direction to a union and society. Describing management as the key to success, he said that management is very important before doing any work as no great work can be done completely without proper management.

"We are always striving to make Haryana Police the best police force in the country," he added. (ANI)

