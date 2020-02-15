Meeting between Argentine economy minister, IMF officials had 'constructive climate' -ministry

A meeting between Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman and International Monetary Fund officials on Friday took place in a "constructive climate," a statement by the ministry said. The IMF mission will stay in Argentina until Feb. 19 with the aim of observing the country's economic and social situation, and the progress of the government's economic program, the statement said.

Officials from the IMF arrived in Buenos Aires earlier this week to continue talks with the government about the restructuring of Argentina's $57-billion financing program with the Fund.

