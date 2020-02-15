Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.S. Border Patrol to send Tactical Unit officers to 'sanctuary cities'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 06:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 06:48 IST
UPDATE 1-U.S. Border Patrol to send Tactical Unit officers to 'sanctuary cities'
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Trump administration is deploying highly trained officers to boost arrests of unauthorized immigrants in a number of cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, the latest move in a battle against localities that adopt "sanctuary" policies to protect them from deportation.

Members of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's (CBP) Border Patrol Tactical Unit will be among the officers deployed to cities to assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. They will also be sent to San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, New Orleans, Detroit and Newark, New Jersey, CBP spokesman Lawrence Payne said in a statement on Friday. The Tactical Unit's members undergo a "grueling" training program designed to "mirror aspects" of U.S. Special Operation Forces courses, according to details about the program published on the CBP website. The unit was launched in 1984 in response to rioting at immigration detention facilities.

Scores of Democrat-controlled cities and counties have adopted policies to limit cooperation with federal immigration enforcement, making them a target for Republican President Donald Trump, who has made immigration a centerpiece of his re-election campaign. The move to boost ICE support in the targeted cities, first reported by the New York Times, marks the latest escalation in the administration's fight against these localities and comes just days after the Department of Justice filed lawsuits against the state of New Jersey and King County, Washington, where Seattle is located.

The Department of Homeland Security said last week it would bar New Yorkers from obtaining new and renewal Global Entry passes and from participating in three programs that permit faster travel between the United States, Canada, and Mexico, which could affect hundreds of thousands of travelers. "ICE is utilizing CBP to supplement enforcement activity in response to the resource challenges stemming from sanctuary city policies," ICE acting Director Matthew T. Albence said. "As we have noted for years, in jurisdictions where we are not allowed to assume custody of aliens from jails, our officers are forced to make at-large arrests of criminal aliens who have been released into communities."

The deployment will run from February through May, the New York Times reported, citing a CBP email. The move drew criticism from some, including Ayanna Pressley, a Democratic congresswoman from Massachusetts whose district includes Boston.

"Let us be clear, this move has nothing to do with public safety, but rather serves only to further the Trump Administration's agenda to intimidate and retaliate against cities that uphold the dignity and humanity of our immigrant neighbors," she said in an emailed statement. "We will not stand for this."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Woods to skip Mexico City World Golf Championships event

Tiger Woods will not play next weeks World Golf Championships event in Mexico City. His name was missing from the field released by the PGA Tour on Friday.Woods finished 10th at the Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec last year....

Breen, Wilbon win Gowdy Media Award

Sportscaster Mike Breen and sportswritercommentator Michael Wilbon were named recipients of the 2020 Curt Gowdy Media Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Friday. Named after the legendary sportscaster, the Curt Go...

Facing stiff sentence, Trump advisor Stone seeks new trial

Republican political consultant Roger Stone has requested a new trial just days after President Donald Trumps criticism of his proposed jail sentence sparked an uproar over political influence in the justice system. Six days before he was t...

Indians' Clevinger out 6-8 weeks after knee surgery

Cleveland Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger will be out six to eight weeks after undergoing surgery Friday to repair a partially torn left meniscus, the team announced. The Indians season opener against the visiting Detroit Tigers is sche...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020