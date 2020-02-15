Air Defence Command to be set up first by CDS, headed by 3-star IAF officer

Moving swiftly, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat is aiming to set up the first integrated tri-services command by June this year which will be headed by an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. "The first integrated military formation to be created under the mandate given to the Department of Military Affairs would be the air defence command which will be headed by an Air Marshal with elements of Army and Air Force air defence assets under it," government sources told ANI.

The CDS has started discussions with Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria for finalising the structure and assets of the integrated air defence command, sources said. The Department of Military Affairs has been given the mandate to create joint military commands along with theatre commands which would a mega restructuring exercise involving the three services.

General Rawat is also working on the creation of the joint Peninsula Command and a Logistics Command apart from the theatre commands. Sources said there would not be any creation of additional General-rank post for heading the theatre commands or the other integrated commands and they would be headed by Lieutenant General-rank officers of the three services.

Each service has its individual air defence set-up. The air defence command would integrate the air defence and assets of the Army, Air Force and Navy and jointly provide air defence cover to the country. The lessons of the post-Balakot operations and other operations have also been incorporated while preparing the structure of the air defence command.

The Air Force and the Army were in talks with each other for the integration of their air defence assets and redeployment along the border areas with Pakistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

