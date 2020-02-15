Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K Police slaps PSA on 2 drug peddlers in Budgam

The Jammu and Kashmir police have nabbed two drug peddlers in state's Budgam district and booked them under the Public Safety Act (PSA) besides the NDPS Act.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Budgam (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 18:27 IST
J-K Police slaps PSA on 2 drug peddlers in Budgam
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir police have nabbed two drug peddlers in state's Budgam district and booked them under the Public Safety Act (PSA) besides the NDPS Act.

The drug peddlers have been identified as Ashiq Ahmad Gojri and Tariq Ahmad Parray.

"We have booked two drug peddlers under Public Safety Act (PSA). Huge quantity of drugs were seized from their possession and they were subsequently arrested and booked under multiple sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," said Budgam Police in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief says coronavirus still an emergency for China

The coronavirus outbreak is still an emergency for China and it is impossible to tell where the epidemic will spread, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said on Saturday. Tedros told the Munich Se...

CBI raids 4 places in Delhi-NRC over cheating case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI raided four places in Delhi-NCR in connection with the accused who attempted to cheat Sudhir Giri, Chairman of Venkateshwara Group of Institutions, Meerut.Raids are being carried out at three places i...

Cop kills self, wife names two of his colleagues as abettors

A 35-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by his ex-lover and her new partner, both constables, an official said in Jalna in Maharashtra on Saturday. Constable Vishnu Ramrao Gadekar, attached to Buldhana polic...

20-yr-old woman accuses two cops of raping her in Gorakhpur

Two unidentified policemen allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman in a hotel room near a railway station here. The incident took place on Thursday after which the woman informed her family members. The FIR was registered in the matter on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020