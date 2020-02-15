CBI raids 4 places in Delhi-NRC over cheating case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided four places in Delhi-NCR in connection with the accused who attempted to cheat Sudhir Giri, Chairman of Venkateshwara Group of Institutions, Meerut.

Raids are being carried out at three places in Delhi and one in Ghaziabad.

Various documents have been recovered and further investigation is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

