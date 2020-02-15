Male cop accused of manhandling women protesters in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Feb 15: A male cop on Saturday manhandled and thrashed women protesters at MVP Police Station in the city. Andhra Pradesh Mission Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas Employee Union was staging a protest outside the residence of Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao, seeking the payment of honorarium which has been pending for 14 months.

Police rushed to the spot and detained at least 70 protests, and later shifted them to MVP Police Station. Protesters alleged that a male cop, Sub Inspector Suryanaryana, allegedly thrashed them and manhandled women. Protesters condemned the act of the Sub-Inspector. "There were female cops. Why the male cops were allowed to deal with female protestors," the asked.

They have also demanded that the government order to pay the salary of Rs 10,000 should also be implemented and the ceiling of 40 years age limit and three-year tenure must be lifted. "Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured that a salary of Rs 10,000 will be paid to the resource persons. He kept his promise by increasing the salary, but it is yet to be implemented," said the Visakhapatnam Woman Association leader Mani. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.