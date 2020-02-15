Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 6-U.S. to evacuate Americans from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 23:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 23:07 IST
UPDATE 6-U.S. to evacuate Americans from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there are approximately 400 U.S. citizens on board the Diamond Princess. Image Credit: ANI

The United States said on Saturday it will send aircraft to Japan to bring back American passengers on the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, where the most coronavirus infections outside China have occurred.

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo said in a letter on Saturday to passengers that chartered aircraft would arrive in Japan on Sunday evening and that it recommended "out of an abundance of caution" that U.S. citizens disembark and return home for further monitoring. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said there are approximately 400 U.S. citizens on board the Diamond Princess.

The passengers will be required to undergo further quarantine of 14 days upon arriving in the United States and if they choose not to return on the aircraft, they would not be able to return home "for a period of time," the letter said. "We understand this is frustrating and an adjustment, but these measures are consistent with the careful policies we have instituted to limit the potential spread of the disease," it said.

In a statement, the CDC said all of the travelers from Japan will be screened before boarding the State Department-chartered aircraft "to prevent symptomatic travelers from departing Japan." "The passengers will be screened before leaving the ship and monitored and evaluated by medical and public health personnel every step of the way, including before takeoff, during the flight and after arrival," the CDC said.

The passengers will undergo temperature checks and observation for respiratory symptoms, the CDC added. The Embassy said the U.S. government was working with Japan so that any people with symptoms would receive proper care if they could not board the aircraft.

Japan confirmed it was coordinating with the U.S. government for Americans to leave the ship and return home, saying that would ease its burden in resolving the situation. Other countries might follow suit and ask to bring back their own citizens from the ship before the quarantine period ends next week, a Japanese government official told reporters.

The cruise ship, owned by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it traveled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus. It had some 3,700 passengers and crew on board. Another 67 people have tested positive for the virus, Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Saturday, bringing the total to 285 cases. Those testing positive are transferred to Japanese hospitals.

The cruise liner's quarantine is set to end on Wednesday and while some passengers were disheartened at the prospect of more time in quarantine, others were more understanding. "They are very concerned about spreading the virus, and there's no good way to transport people from Japan without possible transfer of virus, so it is the logical thing to do," Sawyer Smith, 25, told Reuters.

The U.S. aircraft will land at Travis Air Force Base in California and some passengers will then continue onward to Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. The passengers will be housed at those bases during the quarantine period, the CDC said and will be kept separate from people already in quarantine from previous repatriation flights from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak. In a statement, the Pentagon said it has extended through March 15 the availability of four military installations as temporary housing facilities related to the coronavirus including Travis, Lackland, Fort Carson in Colorado and Marine Corps Air Station-Miramar in California.

The Embassy letter did not specify how long U.S. citizens who choose not to board the chartered aircraft might have to wait before they could return home, saying only that the final decision would be up to the CDC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. condemns detention of Venezuela opposition leader Guaido's uncle

The U.S. State Department on Saturday condemned the detention of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidos uncle as politically motivated and demanded his immediate release.Juan Jose Marquez was detained on Tuesday on his return to Venezuel...

DCW to ensure education and rehabilitation of Unnao rape survivor

The Delhi Commission For Women on Saturday said it would arrange for English and computer coaching for the Unnao rape survivor, who is presently staying in Delhi. The DCW made the promise after womens panel chief Swati Maliwal visited the s...

WBPCB bans use of loudspeaker during secondary, higher secondary exams

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board WBPCB on Saturday banned the use of loudspeakers in residential areas and around schools in view of secondary and higher secondary examinations in the state. The secondary Madhyamik examination will b...

A's acquire RHP Smith from Giants

The Oakland Athletics acquired right-hander Burch Smith on Saturday in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, who had designated the pitcher for assignment Monday. Smith, 29, had a 2.08 ERA in 10 appearances with the Giants last season afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020