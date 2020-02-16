Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venezuela holds military exercises as Maduro attempts to show force

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 02:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 02:35 IST
Venezuela holds military exercises as Maduro attempts to show force
Maduro accuses the United States of preparing an invasion of the OPEC nation, which in 2017 U.S. President Donald Trump described as a possibility. Image Credit: President of Russia

Venezuela's military on Saturday held exercises that deployed civilian militia and armored vehicles in the capital Caracas and around the country, an effort by President Nicolas Maduro to show strength as Washington prepares to escalate sanctions.

Maduro accuses the United States of preparing an invasion of the OPEC nation, which in 2017 U.S. President Donald Trump described as a possibility. Since last year the United States has ramped up economic sanctions against his government. The exercises were launched days after Maduro formally incorporated the civilian reserve, a group of some 4 million volunteers with limited military training, into the armed forces alongside the army, navy, air force and National Guard.

"We have proven the level of command and control of the Bolivarian militia, complemented by the National Bolivarian Armed Forces," said Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino in statements broadcast on state television. In one exercise seen by Reuters along a highway in eastern Caracas, a group of several hundred people including soldiers and militia members participated in a 10-minute drill that involved blocking "invaders" from entering the capital.

They were joined by civilian members of the ruling Socialist Party dressed in red shirts who served as look-outs, while soldiers drove armored vehicles. The "invaders" were represented by a group of cars that blocked the highway.

Maduro's adversaries dismiss such exercises as theatrics meant to disguise the decay of the armed forces amid hyperinflation that has made Venezuelan salaries - including those of soldiers - insufficient to buy basic food. "It's a propaganda exercise by the dictatorship today," opposition leader Juan Guaido said in a press conference.

"I say to the armed forces ... we are with you, we know about those malnourished soldiers." Maduro has held on to power despite the country's economic crisis in large part because of support from the military.

The United States has implemented a broad sanctions program against his government and has urged the armed forces to turn against him. State Department officials this month said they plan new measures to increase the pressure on Maduro, who says the sanctions are to blame for the country's economic problems. (Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth and Deisy Buitrago; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Airstrikes kill over 30 civilians in Yemen

Airstrikes by a Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen killed more than 30 civilians in a mountainous northern province, the rebels said, and the UN humanitarian chief called the attack shocking. The attack came hours after Yemeni rebels, kn...

Sharks D Karlsson (thumb) out for season

San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson will miss the rest of the season due to a broken left thumb. The injury, which will require surgery, occurred during the third period of Friday nights 3-2 win at Winnipeg.He will be recovered well in...

Russian artist who published Paris mayor candidate kompromat arrested

A Russian dissident artist who published screenshots of sexual images that forced President Emmanuel Macrons candidate for Paris City Hall to pull out of the race was arrested in the French capital on Saturday, the prosecutors office said. ...

Tennis-Holder Monfils to face Auger-Aliassime in Rotterdam final

Defending champion Gael Monfils overcame Serb Filip Krajinovic 6-4 7-65 in the Rotterdam Open semi-finals on Saturday to set up a title clash with Canadian teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime. The third-seeded Frenchman, looking to make it two t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020