Ex-servicemen interaction held at Sapekhati Army camp in Assam

An ex-servicemen meet was organised by the Indian Army at Sapekhati Army Camp here on Sunday with an aim to disseminate various welfare schemes to the veterans and to address their grievances. It received large attendance of veterans including their family members and Veer Naris hailing from Charaideo district.

The interaction contributed towards solving the problems faced by the veterans and Veer Naris. The ex-servicemen expressed their concerns and suggestions directly which will be taken up with higher authorities. The ex-servicemen and Veer Naris of Charaideo district appreciated this initiative by Sapekhati and Dangrikumar Army Camp and thanked the Army for addressing their concerns. (ANI)

