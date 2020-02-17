Covered faces to protect from tear gas, say Jamia students over library footage

During the Jamia violence on December 15, those present in the university library had to cover their faces with handkerchiefs due to tear gas, claimed students on Monday. Yesterday, the Delhi Police had released CCTV footage showing young men and women putting a cloth on their faces when the violence broke out on the campus.

"I want to ask police that they threw shells and made it (library) a gas chamber. We put the mask on the face as it was difficult for us to breathe. They (police) were also wearing masks," said Juber Ahmad, student and a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee. "Initially, Delhi Police said they don't enter the library. Later, they said that they entered the library because stone-pelters came into the library. If someone from outside entered the library then the police would have identified them with the help of University security staff," he told ANI.

On the evening of December 15, 2019, cops allegedly carried out a crackdown at the Jamia Millia, following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Some recent purported CCTV videos of the incident show police entering the university library and assaulting students studying there.

"It was the police that started shelling tear gas inside the campus. They threw it in the library, canteen. I was also present at University on that day. There was smoke everywhere and it causes you nausea. Most of the people were covering their faces including the police. Even I also covered my face. Police were beating students who were sitting there for several hours," said J Habiba, who is pursuing an MBA from Jamia. The university administration, however, clarified that they have not released the video while the Delhi Police said that they will investigate the matter.

In the CCTV footage, policemen in riot gear are seen barging into the library and beating students with batons. Jamia violence created a widespread furore over police allegedly using force on students. The Jamia administration has maintained that these were not the students but outsiders, who set buses and vehicles ablaze on the university road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.