Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covered faces to protect from tear gas, say Jamia students over library footage

During the Jamia violence on December 15, those present in the university library had to cover their faces with handkerchiefs due to tear gas, claimed students on Monday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 15:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 15:16 IST
Covered faces to protect from tear gas, say Jamia students over library footage
Juber Ahmad, JMI student speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

During the Jamia violence on December 15, those present in the university library had to cover their faces with handkerchiefs due to tear gas, claimed students on Monday. Yesterday, the Delhi Police had released CCTV footage showing young men and women putting a cloth on their faces when the violence broke out on the campus.

"I want to ask police that they threw shells and made it (library) a gas chamber. We put the mask on the face as it was difficult for us to breathe. They (police) were also wearing masks," said Juber Ahmad, student and a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee. "Initially, Delhi Police said they don't enter the library. Later, they said that they entered the library because stone-pelters came into the library. If someone from outside entered the library then the police would have identified them with the help of University security staff," he told ANI.

On the evening of December 15, 2019, cops allegedly carried out a crackdown at the Jamia Millia, following protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Some recent purported CCTV videos of the incident show police entering the university library and assaulting students studying there.

"It was the police that started shelling tear gas inside the campus. They threw it in the library, canteen. I was also present at University on that day. There was smoke everywhere and it causes you nausea. Most of the people were covering their faces including the police. Even I also covered my face. Police were beating students who were sitting there for several hours," said J Habiba, who is pursuing an MBA from Jamia. The university administration, however, clarified that they have not released the video while the Delhi Police said that they will investigate the matter.

In the CCTV footage, policemen in riot gear are seen barging into the library and beating students with batons. Jamia violence created a widespread furore over police allegedly using force on students. The Jamia administration has maintained that these were not the students but outsiders, who set buses and vehicles ablaze on the university road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Water goes to Satyendar Jain, Rai gets environment, Rajendra Pal WCD: Sources

Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain has been allocated the crucial Water Department, held by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the partys previous government, sources said on Monday. Senior AAP leader and partys Delhi unit convenor Gopa...

China’s Meituan waives Feb commission fees nationwide for local services amid coronavirus outbreak

Meituan Dianping, Chinas on-demand service giant, said on Monday it has waived all commission fees for restaurants and other local services nationwide throughout February, to help businesses cope with the coronavirus outbreak.Local business...

Kohli slips to 10th; Rahul, Rohit static in ICC T20I rankings

India skipper Virat Kohli slipped to the 10th position but KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma remained static at the second and 11th place respectively in the latest ICC T20I rankings released on Monday. Batting mainstay Kohli 673 points dropped dow...

Philippine banana group says coronavirus dampens exports to China

Work stoppages and market closures in China stemming from a coronavirus epidemic are hurting small- and medium-sized banana growers in the Philippines, the worlds second-largest exporter of the fruit, an industry group said on Monday. Mainl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020