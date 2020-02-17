8 acquitted in armed rioting, attempt to murder case in Thane

Eight people accused of attempt to murder and rioting with swords and firearms were acquitted by

a court in Thane in Maharashtra on Saturday. The eight, led by one Annu alias Kishore Angre, were

accused of barging into a Navratri function in the district's Kopat area in the early hours of October 13, 2013 and

attacking people with swords and also indulging in firing in the air to scare those present.

The group was booked under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting) 143 (unlawful assembly) among others of

the IPC as well provisions of the Arms Act, as per the prosecution.

On Saturday, District Judge PP Jadhav held that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the

accused and acquitted them. Advocates Poonit Mahimkar and Anuradha Pardeshi,

appearing for the accused, had told court the eight had been falsely implicated in the case.

