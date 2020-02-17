President Kovind inaugurates developmental projects in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various developmental projects of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu at a function organised here. Speaking on the occasion, President Kovind said that this is his first visit to the Union Territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu as President and he was happy to be there at the inauguration ceremony for public welfare and development projects, read a statement.

He expressed confidence that these projects would give new energy and momentum to the development of this Union Territory. The President said that the central government and the Union Territory administration are making great efforts for the welfare and progress of the people. It is now the responsibility of all the citizens that all of us, while being conscious of and dedicated to our duties, should work with energy and enthusiasm in the national interest, he added.

Later in the evening, the President will inaugurate the Jampore Sea Front Road from Moti Daman Jetty to Jampore Beach and an Ayushman Bharat wellness center in Daman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

