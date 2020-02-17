Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aircel Maxis case: Court seeks response from CBI, ED on Karti's plea to travel abroad

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:20 IST
Aircel Maxis case: Court seeks response from CBI, ED on Karti's plea to travel abroad

A Delhi court Monday sought response from the CBI and the ED on a plea by Karti Chidambaram seeking permission to travel abroad, as the two agencies are probing Aircel-Maxis cases against him and his father P Chidambaram. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar directed the agencies, represented by senior advocate Sonia Mathur, to file their reply by Tuesday when the court will hear the matter.

In his application, Karti's lawyer Arshdeep Khurana said that his client wants to travel to the United Kingdom and France between February 17 and March 1 to attend tennis tournaments in UK and France and also to attend business meetings. Karti's daughter is a student at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom, and he is required to visit her, the application said.

The court, while granting anticipatory bail to Karti, had imposed various conditions, including that he will not leave the country without its prior permission. The court had on January 28 "revived" the Aircel-Maxis cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate against Chidambaram and his son that were earlier adjourned 'sine die'.

The probe agencies had submitted the status report of the ED's investigation in a sealed cover on the directions of the court. "As far as the ED probe is concerned, active investigation is going on in the case. As far as the CBI's investigation was concerned, charge sheet has been filed," ED's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana had said.

The CBI status report had stated that LR has been sent to Malaysia and there has been development, adding that it was also probing a new lead. The case was adjourned 'sine die' -- without fixing any date for hearing -- on September 5 last year with the court noting that the two probe agencies were seeking "adjournment after adjournment".

The court had also granted anticipatory bail to the father-son duo. It has been challenged in the Delhi High Court, which will hear the matter on March 4. The trail court took up the matter on its own on January 28 and sought the status report from the CBI and the ED. They however sought more time and the court granted them two weeks.

It had on September 5 last year granted anticipatory bail to Chidambaram and Karti in the corruption case filed by the CBI as well as in the money laundering case lodged by the ED in relation to the Aircel-Maxis deal. The probe agencies were investigating how Karti Chidambaram received clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was the Union finance minister.

The CBI and the ED had alleged that P Chidambaram, as finance minister during the United Progressive Alliance rule, granted approval to the deal beyond his capacity benefitting certain persons, and received kickbacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Cong can never think of disrespecting Manmohan Singh: Party

Rahul Gandhi or the Congress can never think of disrespecting former prime minister Manmohan Singh, the party said on Monday defending Gandhis act of tearing a copy of an ordinance in 2013. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said...

CEC names fellow commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee for proposed J&K Delimitation Commission

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has named Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee for the proposed Delimitation Commission for Jammu and Kashmir.A Commission spokesperson said following a request from the government, Aro...

Bodies of missing TRS MLA's sister, her family recovered from canal in Telangana

Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS MLA Manohar Reddys sister, her husband and daughter, who were missing since January 27, were found drowned in a canal at Alugunur in Karimnagar district on Monday. A family of three members, Satyanarayana Reddy...

Angels' Trout says he 'lost respect' for Astros

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout said he lost respect for players involved in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal. They cheated. ... I dont agree with the punishment, Trout told reporters Monday at the Angels spring training facility...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020