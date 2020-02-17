Telangana Congress protests against Centre over quota in job promotion

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday staged a protest against the central government for allegedly wanting to abolish the quota system from the country. Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Sampath Kumar said, "The BJP is trying to remove the SC, ST and OBC reservations in the country and this is against the Constitution."

"The Congress will fight against this ideology of RSS and BJP. The Centre and Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) have not fulfilled their promises given to weaker sections. We stand with the marginalised sections," he added. The protest was held under the leadership of state Congress president Uttam Kumar Reddy.

The Supreme Court on February 7 ruled that reservation in promotions for government jobs is not a fundamental right. The top court also said the states cannot be directed to provide promotions to the members of the SC/ST communities. The Supreme Court had passed the judgment in a case with respect to the validity of the Uttarakhand government's decision to fill up posts without providing reservation to SC/STs in government jobs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.