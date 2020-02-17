Tunisian president to call early elections if government fails to win confidence

Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Monday he would dissolve parliament and call for early elections if the new government fails to win a parliamentary confidence vote.

Designated prime minister Elyes Fakhfakh proposed the line-up of a new government on Saturday and then said negotiations would continue after the Islamist Ennahda party, the biggest in parliament, rejected it.

But with the largest parties opposed to his coalition or unenthusiastic about its makeup, Fakhfakh may struggle to gain the strong parliamentary majority needed for any significant political programme to tackle a severe economic crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.