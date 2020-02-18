Delhi's Maharishi Valmiki Hospital suspends biometric attendance due to coronavirus threat

The administration of Maharishi Valmiki Hospital has suspended biometric attendance in wake of the coronavirus threat. All officers are now required to mark their attendance in a register.

"In view of coronavirus threat, the biometric attendance is suspended till further orders. All officers/officials shall continue to mark their manual attendance in their respective attendance registers," read an official statement.

The novel coronavirus disease, dubbed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization (WHO), was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, in late December 2019 and has since spread to more than 20 other countries. (ANI)

