Ukraine president to convene security council meeting on Donbass fighting

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will convene a Ukrainian security council meeting on Tuesday after one soldier was killed and four wounded in what Kyiv said was heavy shelling by Russian forces in the eastern Donbass region.

Zelenskiy called it a provocation intended to disrupt the peace process for the Donbass region.

