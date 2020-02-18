Shashi Tharoor moves application in Delhi court to travel abroad

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday moved an application in a Delhi court, seeking permission to travel to UAE, Paris, and Norway between February and May. The Rouse Avenue Court has issued a notice and the matter will be taken up on February 22.

Shashi Tharoor is an accused in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case and is currently on bail. The trial court while granting bail to him had imposed a certain condition that the accused shall not leave the country without prior permission of the court.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. Tharoor was later charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including for abetment to suicide and cruelty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

