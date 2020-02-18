Jamia alumni association files complaint against Delhi Police

The Jamia alumni association filed a police complaint on Tuesday alleging that Delhi Police personnel committed "brutality" on December 15 last year based on recent CCTV footage. The complaint was lodged at Jamia Nagar Police Station.

Recently, a video footage showing police personnel assaulting students inside Jamia Millia Islamia library on December 15 last year had surfaced on social media. The university administration has clarified that they have not released the video. (ANI)

