Prisoner 3870, alias 'El Chapo,' appears in rare Mexican video

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 00:35 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 00:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Clad in a beige uniform marked "3870," the captured drug kingpin answered the Mexican prison guard's questions calmly, barely looking up as he scrubbed black fingerprint ink from his hands. Alias? "El Chapo." Occupation? "Farmer."

The interview is part of a four-year-old video released this week offering rare footage of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin Guzman, who is now under lock and key for life at a top-security U.S. prison. Obtained by news site Latinus, the 7-minute video shows Mexican law enforcement registering Guzman at the Altiplano prison in 2016. (https://bit.ly/38CLgza)

The arrest followed two earlier escapes - one via a mile-long tunnel from the same jail - that had humiliated the Mexican government. It was not immediately clear how Latinus obtained the video, or why it surfaced now.

Guzman was extradited in 2017 to the United States, where he was convicted of trafficking tons of cocaine, heroin, and other drugs as leader of the Sinaloa Cartel. After escorting Guzman inside Altiplano, guards searched him and shaved his thick mustache and mop of black hair, photos obtained by Latinus show.

Guzman then responded to a seemingly routine questionnaire: 58 years old. Primary school education. Mother alive. Pants size 34. And his wife's name?

"The one I'm married to is Alejandrina Salazar," he answered, head bowed as he worked to clean the ink from his hands. "But the one I live with is Emma Coronel." The feared criminal whose nickname means "Shorty" in English proceeded to sign a document, tugging at his uniform to check the inmate number emblazoned across his chest.

The footage of Guzman, who grew marijuana as a boy in Sinaloa state, shows his hands dotted with freckles and liver spots. Guards searched Guzman again before leading him to a bleak cell outfitted with a gray cement bench. They handed him a puffy jacket, a thin mattress and two rolls of toilet paper before locking the door.

