Libya's internationally recognized government suspends ceasefire talks in Geneva
Libya's internationally recognized government suspended ceasefire talks hosted by the United Nations in Geneva after an attack on Tripoli port on Tuesday, the presidential council of the government announced in a statement.
The government said in the statement that it will respond firmly to the attack in appropriate timing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
