Nine low-intensity bombs found in West Bengal's Birbhum

At least 9 low-intensity explosive devices were recovered by the local police here on Wednesday.

The bombs were found outside a health center in Singi village near Bolpur.

The police are investigating as to who is behind planting the bombs there. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

