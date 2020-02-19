U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Saudi Arabia until Friday
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan during a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia starting on Wednesday, the U.S. State Department said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
