Russia says it, Haftar agree political settlement is only option for Libya

Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Libya's eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar met and agreed a political settlement is the only option for the North African country, RIA news agency said on Wednesday, citing a statement from the Russian military.

They agreed there was no alternative way to resolve Libya's crisis, according to RIA.

