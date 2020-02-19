Russia says it, Haftar agree political settlement is only option for Libya
Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu and Libya's eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar met and agreed a political settlement is the only option for the North African country, RIA news agency said on Wednesday, citing a statement from the Russian military.
They agreed there was no alternative way to resolve Libya's crisis, according to RIA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Shoigu
- Khalifa Haftar
- Libya
- Russia
- RIA
- North African
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-UN Libya envoy says military factions ready to negotiate in Geneva
Libya rivals agree to turn truce into lasting ceasefire: UN
U.N. Libya envoy says military factions ready to negotiate in Geneva
UPDATE 2-UN Libya envoy says military rivals ready to negotiate in Geneva
UN negotiator leads talks to secure end to fighting in Libya