Two test positive for coronavirus in Iran - health ministry spokesman

Preliminary tests on two suspected coronavirus cases in Iran have come back positive, a health ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, according to the official IRNA news agency. The cases were in the city of Qom and the patients have been put in isolation, he said.

"The next tests for examining the certainty of the issue are being conducted and the results will be announced to the public as soon as they are ready," he added.

