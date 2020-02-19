There will be multi-layered security for President Trump: Delhi Police Commissioner
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday said that there will be multi-layered security during Delhi leg of the US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India.
Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Wednesday said that there will be multi-layered security during Delhi leg of the US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India. "There will be multi-layered security. Sister agencies will also help Delhi Police in security arrangements.", he said.
Speaking to ANI, Patnaik said, "The security unit of Delhi Police covers the visits of state heads or heads of governments. District police and traffic police assist the security unit for the same. We are preparing our best for the security of the high profile visit." The announcement of Trump's first official visit to India was earlier made by the White House, which, in a statement, said that the US President and PM Modi had agreed during a recent phone conversation that the trip will "further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people".
