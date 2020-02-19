Left Menu
No discussion on Shaheen Bagh was held with Amit Shah: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah went well but there was no discussion on Shaheen Bagh.

No discussion on Shaheen Bagh was held with Amit Shah: Arvind Kejriwal
Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah went well but there was no discussion on Shaheen Bagh. "The meeting with Amit Shah was held in a cordial atmosphere. We held discussions on various issues and we agreed that the Central government and Delhi government need to work together for the development of Delhi," Arvind Kejriwal said in a press conference.

He also said, "Three-day Assembly session of the new government has been called from February 24." Arvind Kejriwal took charge as the Chief Minister of Delhi for the third time on Monday following AAP winning 62 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly

The BJP marginally improved its tally, managing just eight seats from its 2015's tally of three seats. Congress failed to open its account, just like last time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

