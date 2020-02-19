UP: Investigating officer in SP leader's murder case deposes in court

The investigating officer in Samajwadi Party leader Muzaffar Rana's murder case deposed in a court in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district on Wednesday. Sub-inspector Deepak Malik appeared in connection with the case in which former BSP MP Kadir Rana, his brother ex-MLA Noor Saleem Rana and two others are facing trial.

Special judge Pankej Mishra adjourned the hearing till March 4 for remaining examination in the case. SP leader Muzaffar Rana was shot dead in a polling station during local body elections in Muzaffarnagar on October 28, 2006. Later, the case was shifted to Meerut from Muzaffarnagar by the Allahabad High Court upon request from the victim's family.

