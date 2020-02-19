Left Menu
Delhi HC reserves order on Sanjeev Chawla's plea challenging custodial remand

Delhi HC reserves order on Sanjeev Chawla's plea challenging custodial remand
Sanjeev Chawla (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on a plea filed by alleged cricket bookie Sanjeev Chawla, challenging a local court's order to send him to custodial remand in a match-fixing case. The HC will deliver the order on Chawla's plea on Thursday.

On February 14, the Delhi High Court had sent match-fixing accused into judicial custody in Tihar jail till further orders. Justice Anu Malhotra had announced the order after observing the terms of the letter of Home Affairs and Chawla's counsel submitted that the government has assured the UK court during Chawla's extradition proceedings that he will be kept in Tihar Jail during his trial in India.

Chawla, who was allegedly involved in a match-fixing racket that was busted by Delhi Police in 2000 and extradited to India on February 12, has challenged the custodial remand given by the Patiala House court. Chawla, through his counsel, had challenged the custodial remand on the grounds that it was against the extradition treaty signed between the United Kingdom and India. (ANI)

