UIDAI notice to Hyderabad man to prove nationality will be challenged in court, says his lawyer

The UIDAI notice to a resident of Hyderabad, Sattar Khan, allegedly asking him to prove his nationality, will be challenged in Telangana High Court, said city-based advocate Mohammed Sohail Malik.

  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 23:37 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 23:37 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The UIDAI notice to a resident of Hyderabad, Sattar Khan, allegedly asking him to prove his nationality, will be challenged in Telangana High Court, said city-based advocate Mohammed Sohail Malik. Speaking to ANI Malik said, "We want Aadhaar authority to drop this proceeding and if they don't, we will challenge the notice in the Telangana High Court."

He said a person named Sattar Khan received notice from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) stating Sattar received Aadhaar card by submitting false documents. "UIDAI stated that they have received some complaint that Sattar received Aadhaar card by submitting false documents. They have asked him to submit his documents on February 20 to prove his nationality," he said.

The UIDAI has issued notices to 127 people in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, Sattar Khan said, "I was born in Sanath Nagar area of Hyderabad and my father used to work as a government employee and later shifted to Talab Katta area."

"I have received a notice asking to prove my nationality by the authorities. I was scared and approached lawyer Sohail Malik. My father was also born here in Himayatsagar," he added. Earlier today, the UIDAI clarified that reports of some residents being served notices by the RO Hyderabad over their Aadhaar allegedly obtained on false documents are "not being presented in the correct perspective".

"There are news items in certain section of media regarding UIDAI issuing notices of inquiry to some residents for obtaining Aadhaar on false pretence on the complaints from the state police, who suspect them of being illegal immigrants. UIDAI clarifies that these reports are not presented in correct perspective and Aadhaar has got nothing to do with the citizenship issue as such," a press release by the UIDAI read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

