Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man gets 14 years RI for raping minor

  • PTI
  • |
  • Alibag
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 00:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 00:09 IST
Man gets 14 years RI for raping minor

A special court here has sentenced a man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for

raping a girl. Special court for Protection of Children from Sexual

Offences (POCSO) Act Madhuri Anand held the accused, Pradip Rambhau Gaikwad (38), guilty and awarded the sentence on

Tuesday. Gaikwad, a resident of Vadghar near Panvel in Raigad

district of Maharashtra, sexually assaulted the girl in February 2018. The victim was around 16 years old then, the

prosecution said. He raped the girl on multiple occasions thereafter.

During her medical examination, it came to light that she was pregnant. When her parents asked her about it, she told her

ordeal to them, the prosecution said. Following a complaint, the man was arrested and a

probe was launched. He was booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and under different sections of the POCSO Act.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on him. PTI COR

NP NP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Nokia, Japan's Odakyu join forces for AI-based railroad crossing safety trials

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar holds 'very good meeting' with German counterpart; discusses counter-terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a very good meeting with his German counterpart Heiko Maas, and discussed a range of bilateral and global issues including counter-terrorism, climate change, multilateralism, connecti...

Man kidnaps businessman after posing as Delhi Police Crime Branch officer, arrested

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a businessman after posing as an officer of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and demanding Rs 25-lakh ransom in west Delhis Hari Nagar area, police said on Wednesday. The businessman, Ama...

Long-time Trump adviser Stone to be sentenced by judge he antagonized

Since his January 2019 arrest, President Donald Trumps longtime adviser Roger Stone has repeatedly tested the patience of the federal judge who presided over his trial. On Thursday, that judge will tell the self-described dirty trickster ho...

UPDATE 1-Should Facebook, Google be liable for user posts? asks U.S. Attorney General Barr

U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday questioned whether Facebook, Google and other major online platforms still need the immunity from legal liability that has prevented them from being sued over material their users post. No lon...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020