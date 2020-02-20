Man gets 14 years RI for raping minor
A special court here has sentenced a man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for
raping a girl. Special court for Protection of Children from Sexual
Offences (POCSO) Act Madhuri Anand held the accused, Pradip Rambhau Gaikwad (38), guilty and awarded the sentence on
Tuesday. Gaikwad, a resident of Vadghar near Panvel in Raigad
district of Maharashtra, sexually assaulted the girl in February 2018. The victim was around 16 years old then, the
prosecution said. He raped the girl on multiple occasions thereafter.
During her medical examination, it came to light that she was pregnant. When her parents asked her about it, she told her
ordeal to them, the prosecution said. Following a complaint, the man was arrested and a
probe was launched. He was booked under IPC section 376 (rape) and under different sections of the POCSO Act.
The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 80,000 on him. PTI COR
NP NP
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Raigad
- Vadghar
- Panvel
ALSO READ
Maharashtra village passes resolution against CAA, NRC
Gold's Gym Becomes a Wellness Partner for the Movement - Tread4Change, Launched at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon 2020
Uddhav Thackeray remains ambiguous on implementation of Maharashtra coalition experiment at national level
Gold's Gym Becomes a Wellness Partner for the Movement - Tread4Change, Launched at the Maharashtra Police International Marathon 2020
Cabinet approves setting up major Port at Vadhavan in Maharashtra