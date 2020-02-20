UK to send an evacuation flight for Britons to depart Tokyo on Friday

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday that the government has arranged an evacuation flight for British nationals on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship to depart Tokyo on Friday.

"We will continue to support British nationals who wish to stay in Japan," Raab said in a statement We will continue to support British nationals who wish to stay in Japan.

