Day-to-day work halted at Delhi HC as lawyers protest against transfer of judge

Day-to-day work came to a standstill at Delhi High Court on Thursday as lawyers abstained from work as a token of protest against the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

  ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 20-02-2020 16:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:22 IST
Day-to-day work halted at Delhi HC as lawyers protest against transfer of judge
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Day-to-day work came to a standstill at Delhi High Court on Thursday as lawyers abstained from work as a token of protest against the transfer of Justice S Muralidhar to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The Delhi High Court Bar Association condemned the transfer of Justice Muralidhar and demanded the Supreme Court collegium to revisit the issue and recall the move to transfer him.

"Unequivocally and in the strongest possible terms, the Delhi High Court Bar Association condemns the said transfer effected by the collegium of the Supreme Court. Such transfers are not only detrimental to our noble institution but also tend to erode and dislodge the faith of the common litigant in the justice dispensation system," a release by the Bar Association said. It said that the association hopes that the collegium revisits the issue and recalls the move to transfer Justice Muralidhar.

Recently, Justice Muralidhar was transferred from Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

