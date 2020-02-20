Left Menu
Development News Edition

Turkey exempts visa requirements for some EU states, Britain

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 16:37 IST
Turkey exempts visa requirements for some EU states, Britain
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Turkey has decided to exempt visa requirements for citizens from European Union countries Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, and Poland, as well Britain, for tourism up to 90 days as of March 2, the Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Thursday. He said Turkey aimed to boost tourism, as well as business and cultural relations, with the visa exemption. The move could also support Turkey's current account balance.

The number of foreign arrivals in Turkey has surged 14.11% in 2019, boosting Turkey's tourism revenues to $34.5 billion, data from the Tourism Ministry and the Turkish Statistical Institute showed in January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

NMIMS Announces NMIMS-NPAT 2020

- NPAT 2020 A Single Test - Unlimited Opportunities MUMBAI, Feb. 20, 2020 PRNewswire -- NMIMS Deemed to be University announces NMIMS-NPAT 2020 - its official test for admissions for those who have appeared for 12th, to its various undergr...

Sydney Welcomes Women's T20 World Cup Cricket

SYDNEY, Feb. 20, 2020 PRNewswire-AsiaNet --- Players and fans take part in an afternoon of festivities in the lead up to the Opening Ceremony and game on Friday The Australian and Indian womens national cricket teams were officially welcom...

Adani Gas gets oil regulator nod for demerger, stake sale to Total

The Adani family-owned Adani Gas has secured a nod from oil regulator for its demerger from its parent and the subsequent sale of a stake in the company to French energy giant Total SA after it made a formal application for the same, source...

PM's dream of USD 5 trillion economy possible only if states follow path set by UP govt: Telangana BJP president

Prime Minister Narendra Modis dream of having USD 5 trillion economy is possible only if the states have a government like Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh, said Dr K. Laxman, Telangana BJP President on Thursday. Yogi Adityan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020