South Sudan's former rebel leader Machar agrees to form unity government with President Kiir

South Sudan's former rebel leader Riek Machar said he has agreed to form a unity government with President Salva Kiir following a meeting at the statehouse on Thursday.

"We had a meeting with the president on the outstanding issues. We have agreed to form the government on 22 Feb."

President Kiir confirmed the agreement.

