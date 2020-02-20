UK blames Russia for "totally unacceptable" cyber attacks on Georgia
Britain blamed Russia on Thursday for cyber-attacks on Georgia, including a major assault that knocked out thousands of state, private and media websites last year. Britain's National Cyber Security Centre, which is part of the GCHQ signals intelligence agency, has assessed with high probability that Russia's military intelligence agency (GRU) carried out the October attack.
"The GRU's reckless and brazen campaign of cyber-attacks against Georgia, a sovereign and independent nation, is totally unacceptable," said Dominic Raab, Britain's foreign minister. "The Russian government has a clear choice: continue this aggressive pattern of behaviour against other countries, or become a responsible partner which respects international law."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- GRU
- Russia
- Britain
- National Cyber Security Centre
- Georgia
- Dominic Raab
- GCHQ
ALSO READ
Russian S-400 missile delivery to India to begin by end-2021- RIA citing official
Russia's Rosneft keen to bid for BPCL
Russia's Rosneft keen to bid for BPCL acquisition, sources say after Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin's meeting with Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
First Russians return home from Wuhan, to be quarantined for 2 weeks
Russia not considering restricting food from China over virus fears - ministry