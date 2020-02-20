Left Menu
Development News Edition

Smriti Irani visits Hunar Haat at India Gate, interacted with artisans

Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday visited 'Hunar Haat' at India Gate, where artisans and craftsmen from various parts of the country are participating.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 20:10 IST
Smriti Irani visits Hunar Haat at India Gate, interacted with artisans
Union Cabinet Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani at Hunar Haat in New Delhi. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday visited 'Hunar Haat' at India Gate, where artisans and craftsmen from various parts of the country are participating. Irani was seen interacting with people and artisans present at the Haat.

'Hunar Haat' has been organised by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs in various cities. The Ministry also pays stipends to the participating artisans and craftsmen. In Delhi, the fair is held every year in February. Earlier in the day, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Usha had also visited 'Hunar Haat', while Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a visit on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister had shared his experience of the visit. He tweeted, "The colours and diversity of India on display...Spent a wonderful afternoon at #HunarHaat on India Gate. It showcases the best of products including handicrafts, carpets, textiles and of course, delicious food! Do visit it." Prime Minister also said that the participation of people from all across India makes Hunar Haat a vibrant place. He also tweeted several photos of the visit. He also said that he had Litti Chokha with a hot cup of tea for lunch. "Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea...," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

India, Sri Lanka to ink MoU to develop Palaly airport in Jaffna

India will ink an agreement with Sri Lanka to develop the Jaffnas Palaly airport in the Tamil-dominated Northern province, an official statement said on Thursday. The decision comes a day after the Sri Lankan Cabinet approved a proposal for...

J&K: SMC mayor meets Lt Guv in Jammu

Srinagar Municipal Corporation SMC Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu on Thursday met Lt Governor G C Murmu and briefed him about the City Vision Plan to transform Srinagar into an eco-friendly, resilient and socio-economically vibrant city, an offici...

Cricket match-fixing scandal: Bookie Sanjeev Chawla allowed to be interrogated by police in Tihar Jail only till Feb 28, says Delhi HC.

Cricket match-fixing scandal Bookie Sanjeev Chawla allowed to be interrogated by police in Tihar Jail only till Feb 28, says Delhi HC....

Rare Ethiopian crown, hidden for 21 years in the Netherlands, returns home

Addis Ababa, Feb 20 AFP Ethiopias government on Thursday assumed custody of a priceless 18th-century crown that a former refugee had kept hidden in his apartment in the Netherlands for two decades. The handover took place at a ceremony in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020