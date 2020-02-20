Left Menu
UPDATE 1-U.S. agency responsible for Trump's secure communication suffered data breach - letter

File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The U.S. defense agency responsible for the White House's secure communications said Social Security numbers and other personal data in its network may have been compromised, according to a letter seen by Reuters that was sent to potential victims. The letter says that between May and July 2019, personal data may have been compromised "in a data breach" on a system hosted by the Defense Information Systems Agency.

The White House did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The letter did not indicate what specific part of its network was breached or what individuals may have suffered thefts of their data. The Defense Information Systems Agency, which calls itself a combat support agency of the Defense Department on its website, employs 8,000 military and civilian employees.

The agency said it did not have any evidence any personal data possibly were taken was misused, but that it was required to notify individuals who may have had data taken.

