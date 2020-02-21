Turkish minister says U.S. may send Patriot systems to Turkey to use in Syria's Idlib

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that the United States may send Patriot missile systems to Turkey to use for security in the face of the conflict in northwestern Syria's Idlib region.

Speaking in an interview with broadcaster CNN Turk, Akar said talks with the United States on purchasing Patriot systems were also continuing.

