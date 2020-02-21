Tennessee executes inmate convicted of killing fellow prisoner

A death row inmate convicted more than three decades ago of stabbing a fellow prisoner to death over a drug deal gone bad was executed in Tennessee on Thursday by electric chair.

Nicholas Todd Sutton, 58, was pronounced dead at 7:26 p.m. central time at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, said Tylee Tracer, public information officer for the state department of corrections.

