Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday "we can go straight home" from a European Union leaders' summit if a quartet of countries maintained their stance to limit the bloc's next budget. "If the group of four rich countries (of) Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Austria insist (on this), we can go straight home," Babis said on his Twitter account, adding their stance would mean 75 billion euros less to the budget than the European Council president's proposals.

EU leaders were holding the second day of discussions after making no headway on Thursday in fractious talks on a joint 2021-27 budget.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.