Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 6-Jail cases add to China coronavirus tally as SKorea infections double

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 21-02-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-02-2020 17:09 IST
WRAPUP 6-Jail cases add to China coronavirus tally as SKorea infections double
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The new coronavirus has infected about 500 people in China's prisons, almost half outside the province at the center of the epidemic, authorities said on Friday, while South Korea reported 100 new cases that doubled its infections. The overall increase in new cases in China was relatively small, but changes in how it defines them have raised questions about the accuracy of its daily tallies - and the 234 infections among prisoners outside Hubei ended 16 straight days of declines in new mainland cases excluding that province.

According to official figures, China has had more than 75,400 cases of the coronavirus and 2,236 people have died of the disease - known as COVID-19 - most in Hubei and it is capital Wuhan where the virus emerged in a wildlife market in December. As international authorities tried to stop the virus from becoming a global pandemic, China's Vice Science and Technology Minister Xu Nanping said its earliest vaccine would be submitted for clinical trials around late April.

With finance leaders from the Group of 20 major economies set to discuss risks to the world economy in Saudi Arabia at the weekend, the International Monetary Fund said it was too early to tell what impact the virus would have on global growth. However, Asian shares dipped as fears over the creeping spread of the disease sent funds fleeing to the sheltered shores of U.S. assets, lifting the dollar to three-year highs.

"COVID-19 anxiety has risen to a new level amid concerns of virus outbreaks in Beijing and outside of China," said Rodrigo Catril, a senior FX strategist at NAB. The spike in cases in two jails outside Hubei - in the northern province of Shandong and the eastern province of Zhejiang - made up most of the 258 newly confirmed cases outside the epicenter province on Friday.

Authorities said officials deemed responsible for the outbreaks had been fired and the government had sent a team to investigate the bigger outbreak, in Shandong, media reported. Hubei also revised up its number of confirmed infection cases by 220 to account for cases in its prisons.

Provincial officials did not say when the 271 cases in two jails in that province had been diagnosed but 230 of them were in a women's prison in Wuhan, according to the Hubei Daily. Data showed mainland China had 889 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections as of Feb. 20, up from 394 cases a day earlier. The death toll rose by 118, with most in Wuhan, which remains under virtual lockdown.

REBOUND? Gansu province in the northwest lowered its coronavirus emergency response measures, making it the first region in China to do so, after only one new case over the past week.

But someone who was discharged from hospital in Chengdu city in the southwest tested positive again during a quarantine period at home, and the Communist Party newspaper warned that it would be a mistake to think the victory was in sight. "If we give in to blind self-confidence, the epidemic could rebound and the virus exploit us when we are off guard," the People's Daily said.

The virus has emerged in 26 countries and territories outside mainland China - killing 11 people, according to a Reuters tally - with South Korea the latest hot spot with 100 new cases taking its total to 204. Most South Korean cases are in Daegu, a city of 2.5 million, where scores were infected in what authorities described as a "super-spreading event" at a church, traced to an infected 61-year-old woman known as "Patient 31" who attended services.

South Korean officials designated the two areas as "special care zones" where additional resources will be deployed, including military medical staff, and isolation facilities to help hospitals. Malls, restaurants, and streets in Daegu were largely empty with the mayor calling the outbreak an "unprecedented crisis".

In Hong Kong, which has confirmed 69 cases and two deaths, dozens of police officers were quarantined after an officer tested positive following a banquet on Tuesday. GOOD SHAPE OR BAD?

Another hot spot has been the Diamond Princess cruise ship held under quarantine in Japan since Feb. 3. Japan, which has faced criticism of the handling of the onboard quarantine, reported the deaths of two elderly passengers on Thursday, the first fatalities from aboard the ship where more than 630 cases account for the biggest cluster of infection outside China.

As G20 finance ministers prepared to meet, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said she hoped the economic impact of the virus would be "a V shaped curve" with a sharp decline in China and sharp rebound after containment of the virus. "But we are not excluding that it might turn to be a different scenario," she said.

China's commerce ministry said it is looking into more financial measures to support companies. Fears of contagion triggered violence in Ukraine, where residents of a town clashed with police, burned tires and hurled projectiles at a convoy of buses carrying evacuees from Hubei to a quarantine center.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HDFC Bank SME book doubles to Rs 1.48 lakh cr in under 3 years

Two employees test positive for H1N1 virus, Bengaluru, 2 other offices closed temporarily: SAP India

Prayaan Capital Raises Seed Funding From Accion Venture Lab to Support Digitization and Credit Access for India's MSMEs

Southern Command felicitates 51 Army personnel

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Australian state mulls nation's first gay 'conversion therapy' ban

An Australian state is considering the nations first ban and jail sentences for so-called gay conversion therapy, a bid that has sparked division more than two years after the country legalized same-sex marriage.The northeastern state of Qu...

Anti-CAA drama: Sedition case against K'taka school management challenged in SC

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the sedition case registered against a Karnataka school management for allegedly allowing students to stage an anti-CAA, anti-NRC drama that portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi i...

Ringier Africa Digital Publishing unifies assets under Pulse brand

Ringier Africa Digital Publishing RADP RADP.Africa, one of Africas leading media groups is unifying its assets across the continent - to form one integrated media company under the Pulse brand.With the unification, the former RADP group of...

Bengal make late inroads as Odisha slip up

Odisha let the opportunity slip in the final hour, losing three wickets in quick time as Bengal took an upperhand in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash here on Friday. Fighting half-centuries from opener Shantanu Mishra 62 and Debasish S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020